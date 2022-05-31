Advertisement

Orono School receives Money as You Grow bookshelf

Asa Adams Elementary School is the recipient of the 2022 Finance Authority of Maine Invest in ME Reads school giveaway.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s never too early to start your financial planning for the future.

In Orono, they are really getting a head start.

Asa Adams Elementary School is the recipient of the 2022 Finance Authority of Maine Invest in ME Reads school giveaway.

They receive a full Money as You Grow Bookshelf Library.

“I think the best way to describe it is, you wouldn’t want to wait to teach math in 11th grade, you know, you really start to teach math right in kindergarten and financial matters and money management should really be handled the same way,” explained Mary Dyer of the Finance Authority of Maine.

This is a program that aims to educate the entire family.

