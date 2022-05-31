Northern Light Acadia Hospital receives $500,000 for Neurocognitive Research Program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital has received a generous donation from a family with firsthand experience in neurocognitive research.

Bob Strauss was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and succumbed to the disease in 2018.

His wife, Camilla Cochrane, has pledged $500,000 to develop the Robert C. Strauss Neurocognitive Research Program at the hospital.

Cochrane says they turned to Acadia Hospital and Dr. Cliff Singer to access treatment and clinical trials to slow the disease.

She says she wants this research to bring hope to other families after receiving a diagnosis.

”I told Dr. Singer at the time that anything I could do to help him and his program make a difference so that no one else would be in the position that we had been in, which we got a diagnosis with little to no help, and there was really no promise, no future, and so, this is what we’re doing right now,” Cochrane said.

“We think it’s essential to offer our patients access to clinical trials, potentially helpful experimental therapies for conditions that are otherwise progressive,” Singer said.

Dr. Singer says he hopes this research continues to make Bangor a top destination for medical professionals and researchers.

For more information about this important work, you can visit northernlight.org/acadiaforall.

