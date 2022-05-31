Maine Credit Unions holding 1 month, $100K challenge to end hunger

WESTBROOK, Maine (WABI) - Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is once again setting an ambitious goal of raising $100,000 in just one month.

The challenge gets underway Wednesday, June 1st as National Hunger Awareness Month begins.

The Campaign for Ending Hunger is a year-round effort that expanded with this month-long challenge back in 2020.

Organizers say they started the fundraiser in response to the pandemic, and because it was so successful, kept it going in 2021. They say with many Maine families still facing financial hardships, it made sense to bring it back again this year.

About 75% of the money raised goes to local food pantries and meal sites. The other roughly 25% goes to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“This is to respond to the urgent need for hunger assistance. I mean, think about the pandemic, and inflation, and the high cost of groceries, and gas. People are turning to food banks for help, and we want to make sure they have the resources they need to keep feeding our neighbors in need,” said Jen Burke, public affairs & communications manager for Maine Credit Union League.

Donations can be made by credit union members and non-members alike either in person at any branch or online through June 30th.

Burke says credit unions themselves will be also making donations on behalf of their institution.

Visit campaignforendinghunger.org to give or to learn more.

