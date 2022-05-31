Maine CDC reports first influenza-associated pediatric death since Feb. 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine child who had the flu has died, the first pediatric flu death of the 2021-22 season, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The child tested positive for influenza A, the CDC said.

Officials did not provide the child’s age, where they lived, when the child died or if the child had received a flu shot.

The last influenza-associated pediatric death in Maine happened in February 2020, officials said.

Flu transmission rates continue to be high across the state, and officials are urging Mainers to keep practicing prevention methods, like washing hands, covering coughs and staying home when they are sick. They also urge Mainers to get their flu shot.

