Judge orders state police to provide more docs to newspapers

A judge says Maine State Police must turn over additional records of misconduct by troopers to the state's two biggest newspapers.
A judge says Maine State Police must turn over additional records of misconduct by troopers to the state’s two biggest newspapers.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A judge says Maine State Police must turn over additional records of misconduct by troopers to the state’s two biggest newspapers.

State Police must also search out and turn over missing disciplinary records it failed to provide to the Portland Press Herald and Bangor Daily News.

The newspapers sued under the Maine Freedom of Access Act for withholding information about misconduct by troopers.

The newspapers reported that many of the 22 disciplinary cases were so heavily redacted that there was no meaningful description of what led to the discipline.

