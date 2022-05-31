Advertisement

Hotel leases extended, saving 290 Mainers from eviction for now

Hotel leases extended, saving 290 Mainers from eviction for now
Hotel leases extended, saving 290 Mainers from eviction for now
By WMTW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - MaineHousing says they have finalized an extension of their lease with the Days Inn and Comfort Inn in South Portland, meaning 290 unhoused people will not be evicted from the hotels on Tuesday. The deal was finalized over the holiday weekend.

MaineHousing says the lease is extended until either the end of June or whenever a new temporary emergency shelter is built in Portland, which they anticipate will happen before the end of June.

Hotel owners New Gen Hospitality Management announced in February that the lease for the Days Inn and Comfort Inn in South Portland with MaineHousing to house 290 unhoused individuals would not be renewed following complaints from local business owners and a higher police burden at the sites. The lease had been set to expire on May 31.

Advocates and support groups spent the weekend working to collect support and supplies for the unhoused people, many of whom are asylum seekers.

The Mills administration recently outlined a plan to house members of the homeless community and asylum seekers settling in Maine, including a temporary facility in Portland which would house 290 individuals, the same number of people currently staying in the hotels. The city of Portland, which manages the usage of hotels to house those unable to stay in its shelters, is also considering alternative arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

A judge says Maine State Police must turn over additional records of misconduct by troopers to...
Judge orders state police to provide more docs to newspapers
AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas now sits at $4.77. (File)
Gas prices continue to climb in Maine
Memorial Day Shootings in Portland
3 shootings in under 2 hours keep Portland police busy on Memorial Day
Dixmont 12-year-old turns woodworking project into hobby
Dixmont 12-year-old turns woodworking project into hobby