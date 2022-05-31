Governor Mills visits Eastern Maine Community College

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Governor came to visit Eastern Maine Community College to talk about the state’s new free tuition program.

The recently passed plan gives pandemic-impacted high school students two years of free community college at any of the seven schools in Maine.

During her visit, Mills went to the school’s nursing simulation lab and met with students in the school’s surgical and CDL classes.

The free tuition plan will give an unprecedented level of accessibility for Maine students looking to go to college.

EMCC says they’re already feeling the effects.

“Inquiries and applications for admission are just exploding at the college, and we are extremely excited about the potential for bringing in a whole new group of students this fall,” said Liz Russell, the President of Eastern Maine Community College.

The Governor stated this plan will provide more than just an education.

“It gives something more than just skills, just networking (and) just people programs. It gives hope to Maine families across the state,” Governor Mills stated.

The college says they expect to soon rebound to pre-pandemic enrollment numbers.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.