BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, setting another record Tuesday.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas now sits at $4.77.

That’s $1.76 higher than a year ago.

The national average right now is at $4.62.

As for diesel, according to triple-a, the average price in Maine is now $6.20 per gallon.

The national average is at $5.52.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.