Gas prices continue to climb in Maine
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, setting another record Tuesday.
AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas now sits at $4.77.
That’s $1.76 higher than a year ago.
The national average right now is at $4.62.
As for diesel, according to triple-a, the average price in Maine is now $6.20 per gallon.
The national average is at $5.52.
