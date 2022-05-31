Advertisement

Farmington man facing charges after allegedly threatening an RSU 67 school

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - An 18-year-old from Farmington is now facing charges after a threat to schools in the Lincoln area last week.

According to the Lincoln Police Chief, Hunter Dunham was identified as the person who made the threat.

Police say Dunham is not associated with the district but does have a relationship with a student at Mattanawcook Academy.

Dunham is charged with terrorizing and was issued a criminal trespass notice for RSU property.

