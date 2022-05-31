Advertisement

Driver of vehicle in crash that killed 1, injured another in contact with law enforcement

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DANFORTH, Maine (WABI) - Police say the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a crash that killed one and injured another this weekend has made contact with law enforcement.

Officials say they were called to a crash Sunday afternoon after the driver of a Ford Explorer crossed the centerline on Springfield Road and struck two motorcycles.

50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha were taken to a local hospital.

Charette later died.

According to officials, the Ford Explorer is registered to 35-year-old Rian Moore of Danforth.

The crash is still under investigation.

