Challenger Learning Center, Cole Land Transportation Museum to host rocket building program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Challenger Learning Center and the Cole Land Transportation Museum are teaming up for a free, out-of-this-world program.

Students and families can sign up for the second annual Free Rocket Building STEM Outreach Program.

Each session lasts one hour and can be booked during the dates and times on your screen.

The sessions take place at the Cole Land Transportation Museum, and families also receive free museum tickets after.

You can sign up at astronaut.org.

