Advertisement

Challenger Learning Center, Cole Land Transportation Museum to host rocket building program

Challenger Learning Center
Challenger Learning Center(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Challenger Learning Center and the Cole Land Transportation Museum are teaming up for a free, out-of-this-world program.

Students and families can sign up for the second annual Free Rocket Building STEM Outreach Program.

Each session lasts one hour and can be booked during the dates and times on your screen.

The sessions take place at the Cole Land Transportation Museum, and families also receive free museum tickets after.

You can sign up at astronaut.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

They say the report came in at 10:15.
Reported fire at Old Town Paper Mill
Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to find a participating location near you or to sponsor a...
Wreath Across America opens bed and breakfast for Gold Star families
Courtesy: Maine State Police
Three car crash in York sends several people to hospital
File photo
Audubon expects record high number of piping plover in Maine