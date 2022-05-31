Areas Of Frost Overnight. Mostly Sunny & Cooler Day Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has dropped southwards out of Canada. This has begun to clear clouds across much of central & eastern Maine. The rest of the night will consist of mostly clear skies and light winds. This will result in lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. Some parts of northern Maine will have lows nearing the freezing mark. Because of this, a Frost Advisory has been issued for areas from Millinocket northwards.

High pressure will remain in control for central & easter areas again Wednesday. Skies will stay mostly sunny with some mid to high level cloud cover moving in by the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and low 70s. For locations south & west of Augusta, there will be thicker clouds and the chance of scattered showers during the day Wednesday. This is associated with a disturbance moving across western New England. The area of high pressure will help to keep central & eastern Maine dry.

The area of high pressure will slide out by Wednesday evening. This will allow clouds to move in Wednesday along with scattered showers that will last into Thursday morning. The best chance for any showers will be areas from Bangor south & west.

The rest of Thursday will consist of increasing sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will range from the 60s to the mid 70s. Another weak disturbance will arrive in the region by late Thursday night. This will bring scattered showers for Friday and into Saturday.

Saturday looks to have the best chance of showers for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 60s. For Sunday, a few light showers look to be possible with highs slightly warmer in the 60s and low 70s.

Not expecting a washout for the end of the week. Just be prepared for the potential for scattered showers.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with areas of frost likely over northern areas. A Frost Advisory has been issued. Lows will range from near freezing over the north to the mid 40s near the coast. Light northerly wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with more clouds and the chance for showers over far western areas. Highs in the 60s with a light and variable wind. Increasing clouds and rain chances overnight.

THURSDAY: A few morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs mostly in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

