330 new COVID cases reported to Maine CDC since Saturday

Maine (WABI) - 330 new cases of coronavirus being reported to the Maine CDC since Saturday.

That’s nearly the same amount of new COVID vaccines that were given out, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

No new deaths reported to the state agency since Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine rose slightly Monday after declining most of last week.

The Maine CDC says 167 people are in the hospital with the virus, up five from Sunday.

21 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

