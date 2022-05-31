Advertisement

330 new COVID cases reported to Maine CDC since Saturday

262,902 total cases of the virus recorded by state agency since pandemic began
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases by Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - 330 new cases of coronavirus being reported to the Maine CDC since Saturday.

That’s nearly the same amount of new COVID vaccines that were given out, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

No new deaths reported to the state agency since Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine rose slightly Monday after declining most of last week.

The Maine CDC says 167 people are in the hospital with the virus, up five from Sunday.

21 people are in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

