3 shootings in under 2 hours keep Portland police busy on Memorial Day

By WMTW
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Portland police responded to three shootings over the course of 90 minutes on Memorial Day, officials said.

The first shooting happened near Park Avenue and Forest Street just before 5:45 p.m., where someone in a black SUV fired at a group of people who were filming a rap video, investigators said. A 19-year-old Saco man was injured in the shooting and took himself to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Investigators later learned the SUV allegedly involved in the shooting was stolen from a car dealership. It located a short time later in Wells after a brief chase with police. Four people, including two juveniles, were taken into custody, but were not charged in connection with the shooting.

Then, just after 6 p.m., a woman called police to say she had been shot at while walking her dog near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Mall Road. The woman told police that someone yelled at her from a passing SUV and then shot at her using a gun with orange markings on the muzzle. The woman was not hit, but investigators say this type of weapon is popular with teenagers and has been shared across social media.

The third incident happened in an apartment on Brackett Street just after 7 p.m., where police say the resident “negligently discharged” a gun. That resident was issued a summons.

No other charges have been filed in connection with the other two shootings.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

