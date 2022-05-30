Warm today, temperatures drop on Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to travel from north to south during the day today. We will start out the day with some sunshine, but clouds will move in this afternoon. Highs will still be in the 70s to low 80s before the front passes. A few isolated showers are possible along the front. However, heavy rain is expected Monday night across northern Maine.

A few showers will linger into early Tuesday morning, otherwise high pressure and cooler air will sink in from the north. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday; highs will only reach the 60s. Wednesday will be another cool day. Inland highs will be in the 60s, but some areas along the coast may struggle to get out of the 50s. Showers will also be possible ahead of an approaching disturbance.

Temperatures for the first part of June will trend slightly below average. Average highs for the Bangor region are in the low 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. A few showers are possible across the north. Highs 75-85°. West wind 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain across northern half of the state. It could be heavy at times. Lows 43-54°. North wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Early morning showers then partly cloudy. Highs 58-65°. North wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 57-67°. Light and variable wind.

THURSDAY: Showers in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs 58-66°. Light and variable wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. Highs 60-70°. Light and variable wind.

