TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes section of Rt 9 in Washington County

DAY BLOCK TWP, Maine (WABI) - A fatal car crash has closed a section of Rt. 9 in Washington County.

According to Maine State Police, Rt 9 is closed in the area of 325 Airline Rd. in Day Block Township.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible, as the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Maine DOT is heading to the scene to set up detours.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

