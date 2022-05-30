Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes section of Rt 9 in Washington County

According to Maine State Police, Rt 9 is closed in the area of 325 Airline Rd. in Day Block...
According to Maine State Police, Rt 9 is closed in the area of 325 Airline Rd. in Day Block Township.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAY BLOCK TWP, Maine (WABI) - A fatal car crash has closed a section of Rt. 9 in Washington County.

According to Maine State Police, Rt 9 is closed in the area of 325 Airline Rd. in Day Block Township.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible, as the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Maine DOT is heading to the scene to set up detours.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Police searching for driver after crash kills one, injures another
Weekend poll results
Poll results