Three car crash in York sends several people to hospital
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
YORK, Maine (WABI) - A three car crash on the turnpike in York Monday morning sent several people to the hospital.
It happened just after 11:30.
State Police say 42-year-old Dwayne Page was driving an SUV at a high speed while passing cars when he hit a car from behind.
That car then side swiped a third vehicle before hitting the median guardrail.
Page and his passengers and the people in the car that was hit from behind have non-life threatening injuries.
All three southbound lanes were closed for an hour.
The crash is still under investigation.
