Three car crash in York sends several people to hospital

YORK, Maine (WABI) - A three car crash on the turnpike in York Monday morning sent several people to the hospital.

It happened just after 11:30.

State Police say 42-year-old Dwayne Page was driving an SUV at a high speed while passing cars when he hit a car from behind.

That car then side swiped a third vehicle before hitting the median guardrail.

Page and his passengers and the people in the car that was hit from behind have non-life threatening injuries.

All three southbound lanes were closed for an hour.

The crash is still under investigation.

