Police searching for driver after crash kills one, injures another

DANFORTH Maine (WABI) - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run crash near Danforth killed one person and injured another.

Officials say they responded to a crash yesterday afternoon after the driver of a Ford Explorer was heading south on Springfield Road and crossed the center line hitting two motorcycles.

50-year old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha were taken to a local hospital.

Charette later died.

According to officials the Ford Explorer is registered to 35-year-old Rian Moore of Danforth.

We’re told he fled the scene of the crash and has not been found.

If anyone saw the crash or has any information on Moore’s whereabouts you are asked to call state police at 973-3700.

