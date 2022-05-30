Poland man drowned in Martin Stream in Turner

TURNER, Maine (WABI) - A 36-year-old Poland man drowned in Turner on Sunday.

According to the Maine Warden Serivce, 36-year old Adrian Maurais attempted to swim to a swim float 50 feet from shore in Martin Stream in Turner. But authorities say Maurais started to struggle while swimming, went under, and never resurfaced.

Witnesses on the shore saw him go under and immediately tried to locate him under the water but were unsuccessful. Turner Fire and Rescue, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, and the Maine Warden Service all responded to the scene.

Divers from the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police dive teams arrived soon after , and they located the victim in 7 feet of water Sunday afternoon. The body was recovered and removed from the scene and transported to the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.