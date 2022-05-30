Founder of longstanding Maine record store chain steps down

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - The founder of a Maine music chain has stepped down, bringing new leadership to a fixture on the New England record store circuit.

Brett Wickard founded Bull Moose in 1989 when he was a student at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday he is staying on as chair of the chain’s board of directors, but plans to focus on growing his retail software management company.

Shawn Nichols is taking over for Wickard as chief executive officer and president of the chain.

