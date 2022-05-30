Flags at half staff in honor of Memorial Day

Maine (WABI) - In accordance with a directive of the President, Governor Mills orderING that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide Monday 12:01 a.m. until noon in honor of Memorial Day.

The governor will will march in Sanford’s Memorial Day Parade and deliver remarks at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony in Springvale.

Governor Mills issued the following statement:

“As the daughter, the niece, and the sister of veterans, I always mark Memorial Day with gratitude and grief. Gratitude that my loved ones came home from conflicts around the world and grief for the Maine servicemen and women we’ve lost.

“This Memorial Day, we honor those who perished to preserve our country and to protect our freedoms. Our state can proudly say that we are home to one of the highest numbers of veterans per capita of any state in the nation. But when you consider Maine’s long and proud history of military service, that comes as no surprise.

“From the Revolutionary War to the Civil War to World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, Maine people have stood up to defend our nation and its ideals, and our state has shouldered its responsibility to protect our country. Those Mainers – and many more – served and fought with determination and great hope for our collective future. A determination and hope that I respect and hold today.

“This Memorial Day let us honor with reverence all those who have faithfully served our state and our nation in the Armed Forces and those who gave, as President Lincoln said, ‘the last full measure of devotion’. To all those who have served and to all those who continue to serve our country: our hearts and our gratitude are with you this Memorial Day, 2022.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.