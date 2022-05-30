Ellsworth honors the fallen at annual Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth had near perfect weather for its annual Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony Monday; a day to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve our nation.

As it is every year, the parade was a tribute to the fallen service men and women who lost their lives while serving their country.

“We’re here to honor the ones that did not come home and are still in their uniforms,” said US Navy Veteran Frank Butler. “You can’t let anybody forget the names, you can’t let them forget who they were and what they gave up. You just can’t forget.”

According to Korean War Vet Colon Smith, the significance of Memorial Day can’t be understated.

“Very important,” Smith said. “Very important, because we’re showing that the public will honor those that gave their lives for them.”

“I lost two men in my platoon when I was in Vietnam, and I’ll never forget them,” added Richard Saunders, who served two tours of duty there. “I think about them every day, especially this day. All the people that we’ve lost, this is what Memorial Day is all about.

Those who served say they appreciate the gratitude they receive for their service, but want to remind people Memorial Day isn’t as much for the veterans that are here, as it is for the ones who are not.

“If you’re on a cookout and you’re having one; hoist one to the fallen, and have a silent moment,” said Butler. “This is not Veterans Day, it’s Memorial Day. We’re honoring the ones that didn’t come home.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.