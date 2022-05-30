Chance Of Rain Overnight. Drier & Brighter Tuesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A backdoor cold front has begun to move into northern Maine. This front will move towards the SSW overnight and will bring increasing clouds and the chance of rain. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Scattered showers have already moved into the northern part of the state. These showers will become heavier and more widespread overnight. Rain is expected to move into the Greater Bangor area by about midnight. An isolated rumble of thunder will also be possible, but overall, the risk is low. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain will become lighter and more scattered by Tuesday morning. By daybreak, most of the showers should be south & west of Bangor and will be gradually ending. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from a few hundredths for locations south & west of Augusta to upwards of an inch or more for locations across Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and Interior Downeast. Plenty of cloud cover during the morning, but as an area of high pressure drops southwards out of Canada, skies will gradually be clearing from NE to SW. It will be noticeably cooler tomorrow as highs on average will be 10-20° cooler than what they were on Monday. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to middle 60s.

The rest of the week should remain quiet. Highs will be seasonable with most locations only expecting temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. A few weak disturbances will pass across the region and will only bring light shower activity. Next best potential for any widespread moisture looks to arrive for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with periods of heavy rain possible. Lows will range from the upper 40s to low 50s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers ending by mid-morning with skies clearing from NE to SW. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Chance of scattered showers overnight.

THURSDAY: A few morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Slightly warmer highs in the 60s and 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

