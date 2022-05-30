Advertisement

Body found in Penobscot River tentatively identified as Levi Kelly

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine Marine Patrol Officers and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a body just before 1pm Sunday.

According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s, the body has been tentatively identified as Levi Kelly, after finding a driver’s license.

Kelly had been missing since April 3rd, when the body of his wife, Loren Wadas-Kelly was discovered near the Orrington boat launch.

Their canoe was found on shore.

There are no signs that Levi or Loren were wearing life jackets.

Kelly’s body is being transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for confirmation of identity.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Monday's forecast
Memorial Day forecast
Cruise ships return to Bangor waterfront Today
FILE
Poland man drowned in Martin Stream in Turner
Flags at half staff in honor of Memorial Day