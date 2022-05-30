Body found in Penobscot River tentatively identified as Levi Kelly

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine Marine Patrol Officers and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a body just before 1pm Sunday.

According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s, the body has been tentatively identified as Levi Kelly, after finding a driver’s license.

Kelly had been missing since April 3rd, when the body of his wife, Loren Wadas-Kelly was discovered near the Orrington boat launch.

Their canoe was found on shore.

There are no signs that Levi or Loren were wearing life jackets.

Kelly’s body is being transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for confirmation of identity.

