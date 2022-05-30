Advertisement

Bangor hosts annual Memorial Day parade

Veterans walking at the Memorial Day parade in Bangor
Veterans walking at the Memorial Day parade in Bangor(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a gorgeous day in Bangor as many from near and far came to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The parade began on Exchange Street and featured veterans, active personnel, Junior ROTC battalions, and many others.

Every step of the way, streets were filled with people showing their support.

“It’s great. It’s a great thing the parade. It brings out everybody for a good cause,” said David Bentley of Bangor.

“It’s great to see the support here on Memorial Day. It’s been three years since we’ve had the parade. So, it’s super nice to see, you know, support from the whole community. It’s great to have the cadets out here, showing support for the community and to memorialize those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said MAJ. Marcel Fortier, a JROTC instructor at Hermon High School.

“It’s a great day. I just ask that people take the time and remember what it is. It’s not all barbecue and hot dogs. It’s for the people who made the ultimate sacrifice for our way of life and for our great country,” said 1SG. Robert Jenkins, an Instructor with the Hermon High School JROTC battalion.

Bill Laymen is a Vietnam Veteran whose father served in the Second World War and whose son served in the Middle East. At the parade, he got the chance to march side by side with his son.

“It was it was quite emotional in places. I tried not to let myself think about it too much because I didn’t want to make a fool of myself. But no, it was a sweet time. He and I have shared many things, but this was an important one,” Laymen stated.

At the end of the parade a gathering was held in Davenport Park. There, speeches were given in memory of those who gave their lives fighting for their country, and they were honored with a 21-gun salute from the Bangor High School JROTC.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

File photo
Audubon expects record high number of piping plover in Maine
SMSgt. Anthony Campbell performs a rendition of Taps
Holden honors veterans with ceremony
Founder of longstanding Maine record store chain steps down
Rain Overnight. Increasing Sunshine Tuesday