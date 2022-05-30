Bangor hosts annual Memorial Day parade

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a gorgeous day in Bangor as many from near and far came to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The parade began on Exchange Street and featured veterans, active personnel, Junior ROTC battalions, and many others.

Every step of the way, streets were filled with people showing their support.

“It’s great. It’s a great thing the parade. It brings out everybody for a good cause,” said David Bentley of Bangor.

“It’s great to see the support here on Memorial Day. It’s been three years since we’ve had the parade. So, it’s super nice to see, you know, support from the whole community. It’s great to have the cadets out here, showing support for the community and to memorialize those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said MAJ. Marcel Fortier, a JROTC instructor at Hermon High School.

“It’s a great day. I just ask that people take the time and remember what it is. It’s not all barbecue and hot dogs. It’s for the people who made the ultimate sacrifice for our way of life and for our great country,” said 1SG. Robert Jenkins, an Instructor with the Hermon High School JROTC battalion.

Bill Laymen is a Vietnam Veteran whose father served in the Second World War and whose son served in the Middle East. At the parade, he got the chance to march side by side with his son.

“It was it was quite emotional in places. I tried not to let myself think about it too much because I didn’t want to make a fool of myself. But no, it was a sweet time. He and I have shared many things, but this was an important one,” Laymen stated.

At the end of the parade a gathering was held in Davenport Park. There, speeches were given in memory of those who gave their lives fighting for their country, and they were honored with a 21-gun salute from the Bangor High School JROTC.

