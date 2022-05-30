Advertisement

Audubon expects record high number of piping plover in Maine

File photo
File photo(Steven Senne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) - Wildlife advocates predict this summer will bring another record high number of a rare species of bird to Maine’s beaches.

The piping plover nests in Maine and is listed as threatened along the East Coast by federal authorities.

Recent signs, however, are encouraging. Just 10 pairs of the birds were found in Maine in 1981, the first year of monitoring.

Last year’s total swelled to 125.

Laura Minich Zitske, coastal bird program director for Maine Audubon, tells the Portland Press Herald that this year looks likely to yield another record high.

