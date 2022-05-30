American Cruise Lines returns to Bangor for first time in 10 years

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - American Cruise Lines made its return to Bangor Monday, docking there for the first time in 10 years.

“I was last here as a deckhand in 2008. And so, it’s especially meaningful for me to come back and and see so much of what I remembered, enjoyed back then,” said President and CEO of American Cruise Lines Charles Robertson.

Bangor City Council Chair Rick Fournier says they unanimously approved the lease with the cruise line earlier this year.

“To me, it’s going to create an economic boost for downtown because people are going to, they’re going to want to do some shopping here, as well as the tours and all that, so there’ll be a good lift for Bangor especially coming out of COVID. This will be a wonderful thing to happen,” Fournier said.

Robertson says this ship, the American Independence, has roughly 90 guests on board.

They are scheduled to make 18 stops in Bangor throughout the 2022 season.

“It’ll be in every week, all summer long. We’ll cruise through September in Penobscot Bay and through the fall foliage,” Robertson said.

Once passengers dock in Bangor, they can head out to explore downtown, the Thomas Hill Standpipe, or Steven King’s house.

This Memorial Day Weekend, folks were able to enjoy the parade and other events in the area.

“We have a number of different excursion options, and we’re still looking for more, so I really try and provide a lot of different alternatives for people,” Robertson said.

This cruise makes other stops in places like Rockland and Bar Harbor.

Fournier says they look forward to welcoming the cruise ship back in the coming years.

“After 10 years, and they have this beautiful boat, coming to dock right here on the Bangor waterfront is just absolutely wonderful,” Fournier said.

