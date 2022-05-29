Advertisement

Treworgy welcomes community to spend time with baby goats

Goat cuddling at Treworgy Family Orchards
Goat cuddling at Treworgy Family Orchards(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A family farm wants to share the joy of baby goats with others.

Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant opened the pens, so people could cuddle with baby goats Saturday.

People signed up ahead of time online to reserve their spot and got to spend a half hour with the goats.

Treworgy says the goal is to provide a positive experience for the community.

“Our whole vision here at the farm is to connect people together in the community and to the land through agriculture. So, we’re always looking for opportunities whether it’s picking their apples or actually cuddling the goats. This is a perfect opportunity for that and people love it,” said Jonathan Kenerson, Owner of Treworgy Family Orchards.

If you missed your opportunity to cuddle with baby goats, Treworgys is hosting another session Sunday from 1-3 pm.

To sign up for your spot to hang out with some baby goats, visit treworgyorchards.com.

