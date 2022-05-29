Advertisement

Scarborough Downs OTB to close permanently

Monday will be the final day of operation at the Scarborough Downs off-track betting business
Scarborough Downs File (WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - The off-track betting business at Scarborough Downs will close permanently.

“The expenses, it just all doesn’t add up for me to hold on,” said Denise Terry, president of Scarborough Downs OTB.

The off-track betting club is the last remaining vestige of horse racing at the former track site which stopped hosting harness racing in 2020.

Terry confirmed that Monday will be the final day of operation at the OTB which employs 10 people.

“Unfortunately, I was not able to figure a way to make it all continue,” Terry said.

Terry said the decision to close was made last week.

Terry said she supported a legislative effort that would have allowed OTB sites to offer sports wagering along with mobile betting.

