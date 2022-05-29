Advertisement

‘Miles for Mills’ 5K raises money for veterans ahead of Memorial Day

The funds from the race help veterans and their families recalibrate after war.
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The Travis Mills Foundation is holding their annual ‘Miles for Mills’ 5K race on Sunday.

The event raises funds to help veterans and their family members recalibrate after war.

The foundation was started by retired United States Army Staff Sargent Travis Mills who lost both arms and legs in an IED explosion during active duty in Afghanistan. He wanted to help other veterans recover and heal after war.

Most of the funds raised from the 5K go towards the foundation’s annual retreat in Maine where veterans and their families can heal and spend time in nature.

“They get to participate in adaptive sports, rest, relax, strengthen their families, and even overcome emotional and physical obstacles,” said Molly Lovell-Keely, the communications director at the Travis Mills Foundation.

The event starts in Brunswick with Memorial Day announcements and a presentation of colors and the race will kick off at 9 a.m.

