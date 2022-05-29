Advertisement

Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the subject of a manhunt for several months.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARSONSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man sought by multiple law enforcement agencies due to “escalating criminal behavior” is now in custody.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the subject of a manhunt for several months.

On multiple occasions, police say they’ve initiated chases with Spencer but stopped due to public safety concerns.

Police say Spencer has eight warrants from jurisdictions including Cumberland County, Oxford County and New Hampshire.

“York County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Solomon received information of Spencer’s whereabouts. Further intelligence indicated that he would be hiding in a “hollowed out” cabinet in the apartment,” a release from the York County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police helped search an apartment in Parsonsfield Saturday.

According to responders, Spencer was found in the “hollowed out” dresser before being taken into custody.

