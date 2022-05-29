Locals and visitors celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Bar Harbor were filled with those enjoying their Memorial Day weekend.

While the day is a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones it’s also a time to remember those who bravely gave their lives fighting for their country.

Everyone celebrates the day in their own way. We spoke to some people throughout the town to hear what Memorial Day means to them.

“Spend time with family and be thankful and remember the ones that have, you know, helped make it so that this is possible for us,” said Anthony Sprague of Hancock.

“It means that we honor our veterans and for the sacrifice that they made for our country,” Lawrence Foster of Ellsworth stated.

“I lost many friends in Iraq and Afghanistan. And I’m glad to see all the American flags on the way from here from Bangor to Bar Harbor,” said Patrick Boss who served 22 years in the military.

At Galyn’s restaurant they’re honoring the memory of Charlie Keating IV who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting in Iraq in May of 2016.

“Charlie was life of the party. Very fun and outgoing... Just a really great guy. Just the nicest, the politest. Everyone wanted to be around Charlie. He just had that aura,” said Stephen Leiser, a manager at Galyn’s Restaurant.

The restaurant is serving a special Aloha Warrior cocktail with all the proceeds going to the C-4 foundation.

The foundation was founded by Charlies’ family and works to help provide resources to Navy SEAL families to mend invisible wounds.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.