COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Maine

The Maine CDC reports 162 people are hospitalized with the virus Sunday
Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 162 people are hospitalized with the virus Sunday, that’s down four since Saturday.

20 are in critical care, that’s an increase of four since Saturday.

Three people are on ventilators.

More than 1,200 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Saturday.

More than half of those were booster shots.

The Maine CDC reported 480 new cases of the virus Saturday.

