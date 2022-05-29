COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 162 people are hospitalized with the virus Sunday, that’s down four since Saturday.

20 are in critical care, that’s an increase of four since Saturday.

Three people are on ventilators.

More than 1,200 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Saturday.

More than half of those were booster shots.

The Maine CDC reported 480 new cases of the virus Saturday.

