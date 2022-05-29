Advertisement

Augusta church hosts “A Day in the Park” event

Maine State House
Maine State House(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It was not your typical Sunday morning church service in Augusta.

Central Church hosted their annual “A Day in the Park” event at Capitol Park.

There was live music and BBQ.

On this special Memorial Day weekend, the church wanted to show their appreciation for our state leaders.

“A message that’s all about the hope, that we have, the peace that we have found in Jesus. Having a relationship with God through his son, Jesus. We’ve had some leaders in our state that have been here on our stage. We’re able to pray for them because the bible says that we shouldn’t be tearing our leaders down. We should be praying for them,” said Daniel Coleman, Central Church Pastor.

Central Church holds Saturday services at 6 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 9:30 and 11.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser
Sunday's forecast
Above-average temperatures
‘Miles for Mills’ 5K raises money for veterans ahead of Memorial Day
Scarborough Downs File (WMTW)
Scarborough Downs OTB to close permanently