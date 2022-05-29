Augusta church hosts “A Day in the Park” event

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It was not your typical Sunday morning church service in Augusta.

Central Church hosted their annual “A Day in the Park” event at Capitol Park.

There was live music and BBQ.

On this special Memorial Day weekend, the church wanted to show their appreciation for our state leaders.

“A message that’s all about the hope, that we have, the peace that we have found in Jesus. Having a relationship with God through his son, Jesus. We’ve had some leaders in our state that have been here on our stage. We’re able to pray for them because the bible says that we shouldn’t be tearing our leaders down. We should be praying for them,” said Daniel Coleman, Central Church Pastor.

Central Church holds Saturday services at 6 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 9:30 and 11.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.