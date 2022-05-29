Advertisement

Above-average temperatures today and Monday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be in control today. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will drop through the state. Today will be one of the warmest days this week with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Sunday's forecast
Sunday's forecast

The cold front will continue to travel from north to south during the day on Monday. Highs will still be in the 70s to low 80s before the front passes. A few isolated showers are possible along the front. However, heavy rain is expected Monday night across northern Maine.

A few showers will linger into early Tuesday morning, but otherwise high pressure and cooler air will sink in from the north. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday; highs will only reach the 60s. Wednesday will be another cool day. Showers will also be possible ahead of an approaching disturbance.

TODAY: Sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. Highs 73-82°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 51-56°. Southwest 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. A few showers are possible. Highs 73-83°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Early morning showers then partly cloudy. Highs 63-68°. North wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 57-69°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 61-69°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

