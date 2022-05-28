Advertisement

University president who bowed out to get $235K on July 1

The Kennebec Journal reports that Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a...
The Kennebec Journal reports that Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top of the $205,000 salary, which will be paid in a lump sum on July 1.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The settlement approved for the University of Maine at Augusta president who bowed out amid controversy ensures he will be paid at least $235,000 in the first year.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top of the $205,000 salary, which will be paid in a lump sum on July 1.

He’ll be paid his salary for another two years if he’s unable to find another job, and the balance will be paid if he finds a lower-paying job.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released
Justin Howard
Body of missing Clinton man found

Latest News

American Flag generic
LIST: Memorial Day 2022 events throughout Maine
The Moose Mainea 5K, 10K and Kid’s Fun Run race will be held on Sunday, May 29 in Greenville on...
Moose Mainea 5K/10K/Kid’s Fun Run set for Sunday in Greenville
Saturday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms today
Maine State Police say an Ashland teen is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash in...
Teen hospitalized after rollover crash in Castle Hill