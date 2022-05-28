University president who bowed out to get $235K on July 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The settlement approved for the University of Maine at Augusta president who bowed out amid controversy ensures he will be paid at least $235,000 in the first year.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top of the $205,000 salary, which will be paid in a lump sum on July 1.

He’ll be paid his salary for another two years if he’s unable to find another job, and the balance will be paid if he finds a lower-paying job.

