Advertisement

Teen hospitalized after rollover crash in Castle Hill

Maine State Police say an Ashland teen is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash in...
Maine State Police say an Ashland teen is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash in Castle Hill.(Raycom)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say an Ashland teen is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash in Castle Hill.

The crash happened on State Road just after 9 p.m. Friday.

We’re told the 17-year-old driver tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road, crossed the centerline, lost control of the vehicle, and went into the ditch.

Both the driver and passenger were able to get out of the vehicle where they were later taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say neither of them was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released
Justin Howard
Body of missing Clinton man found

Latest News

The Good Crust holds grand opening of Canaan manufacturing expansion
The Good Crust holds grand opening of Canaan manufacturing expansion
The City says this is due to an ongoing driver shortage.
Community Connector to discontinue Saturday schedule beginning June 18
While some kids dream about playing in a Superbowl or the World Series, Noah Carver’s dream was...
Beals Island tenor to perform on prestigious national radio program
after concerns of alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior between students.
MDI students stage walk-out