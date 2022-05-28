Teen hospitalized after rollover crash in Castle Hill

CASTLE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say an Ashland teen is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash in Castle Hill.

The crash happened on State Road just after 9 p.m. Friday.

We’re told the 17-year-old driver tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road, crossed the centerline, lost control of the vehicle, and went into the ditch.

Both the driver and passenger were able to get out of the vehicle where they were later taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say neither of them was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.