Showers and thunderstorms today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain across northern Maine is tapering off as a stationary front moves north. A cold front will push through the state from west to east today. Showers are expected this morning across western Maine but strong to severe storms may develop after 11 a.m. as the front moves east. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of southern, western and central Maine in the marginal risk category for severe storms. This includes Augusta, Waterville, Bangor, Millinocket, Skowhegan, Greenville and Belfast. The main hazards with severe storms that develop will be gusty winds and small hail. Showers and storms should be out of the state by 9 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms risk for Saturday, May 28 (WABI)

High pressure will move in from the southwest on Sunday. Highs will be relatively warm, mostly in the 70s and low 80s. A cold front will begin to drop through the state late Sunday afternoon. This will bring the chance of showers for northern Maine late Sunday afternoon and evening.

The cold front will continue to drop through the state during the day on Monday, giving the northern half of the state a chance of showers for Memorial Day.

Temperatures will drop behind the front as cooler air from the north moves in. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 60s. A low pressure system will move in from the southwest later this week. Thursday looks to stay dry, but showers are possible on Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s along the coast with low to mid 70s inland. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows 46-52°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 70-81°. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 70-80°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. Highs 62-68°. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 62-69°. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

