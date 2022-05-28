Moose Mainea 5K/10K/Kid’s Fun Run set for Sunday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Destination Moosehead Lake is celebrating spring this weekend with Moose Mainea.

They’re holding The Moose Mainea 5K, 10K, and Kids Fun Race will be held on Sunday in Greenville on Moosehead Lake.

The races will start and finish at the Greenville High School on Pritham Avenue.

Packet pick-up will be on race day only from 7:30 am to 8:30 am.

Pre-registration for the Kid’s Fun Run is $12.00; $25.00 for the 5K race/walk; $30.00 for the 10K race, plus a $2.75 registration fee per race ordered at check out.

The first 80 adults registered will receive a free race T-Shirt, and the top finishers in their age group will receive a medal.

Proceeds from the road races benefit Destination Moosehead Lake’s marketing, programming, and community enrichment.

