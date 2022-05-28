Advertisement

Lucerne Inn welcomes addition of new deck

New outdoor seating at Lucerne Inn
New outdoor seating at Lucerne Inn(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - If you take a trip to the Lucerne Inn you might notice something different...

Construction is now complete for a brand-new deck that will provide additional outdoor seating for the inn’s pub.

The inn says they’ve already received a plethora of positive feedback from posting updates of the deck on their Facebook page.

Joining it is a food truck available during the summer months which is available for both takeout and dine in.

“We feel that there’s a huge need for outdoor dining in the area and there’s a lot of options but there’s none with the view that we have or the quality of food that we have. And we think that the combination will just be unbeatable,” said owner David Silverman.

To learn more you can visit the Inn’s website.

