LIST: Memorial Day 2022 events throughout Maine

Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day events will be held around Maine to honor and remember our fallen.

BANGOR: The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting this year’s annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30.

The parade is expected to step off at 10:15 a.m. The parade begins on Exchange Street, and proceeds through West Market Square onto Main Street. Following the parade, there will be a brief ceremony at Davenport Park, which will include remarks from a guest speaker, a wreath laying ceremony, and a 21-rifle salute fired by the Ram Battalion Honor Guard.

BAR HARBOR: Bar Harbor will pay tribute to veterans and our fallen service members during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Village Green in downtown Bar Harbor starting at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

BLUE HILL: Blue Hill’s 2022 Memorial Day parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday. The George Stevens Academy Concert Band will perform.

BUCKSPORT: Main Street Bucksport will welcome Flash! In the Pans Steel Drum Band back to Bucksport Monday, May 3 for a Memorial Day Pan Dance. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

ELLSWORTH: The Ellsworth VFW Post 109 will be hosting a Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Lineup is at 9:30 a.m. at the Moore Community Center on State Street. The event is rain or shine.

OAKLAND: The Town of Oakland will hold their Memorial Day Parade at noon on Monday, May 30. Participants should line up at Williams Junior High at 11 a.m.

OLD TOWN: The Old Town/Orono YMCA is hosting a Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk to honor our service men and women who died during active duty. The race starts at 9:00 a.m.

SKOWHEGAN: There will be a Memorial Day parade in Skowhegan Monday, May 30 starting at 10 a.m. The parade participants will gather by 9:30 a.m. at Smart & Edward’s Funeral Home parking lot. The parade will then proceed down Madison Avenue, onto Water Street, and ending at the Veteran’s Memorial on Water Street with a ceremony following.

PORTLAND: The city of Portland will once again observe Memorial Day with a parade. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Longfellow Square. The parade will head down Congress Street to Monument Square where a service will be held at 12 p.m.

Wreaths will be placed on the Lady Liberty monument.

Deering Center Neighborhood Association will hold a procession and commemoration at 2 p.m. Monday. The procession will begin at Longfellow School on Stevens Avenue and will head to Evergreen Cemetery. The commemoration will take place on the cemetery green in front of the chapel.

