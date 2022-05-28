Advertisement

The Good Crust holds grand opening of Canaan manufacturing expansion

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - One Central Maine company is building better pizzas from the ground up.

Skowhegan-based “The Good Crust” held a grand opening Friday of its manufacturing expansion into Canaan.

Governor Mills was among those in attendance

The company uses 100% Maine Grains.

After making 50,000 pounds of dough its first year, founder Heather Kerner says the new facility will increase production 900% and expand into other Northeastern markets.

The Good Crust also provides local job opportunities for employees facing different challenges.

“This is a first for Maine, and this is exciting,” said Governor Mills. “We can do a lot if we look to ourselves, look to our neighbors and friends, and work as a team to get businesses like this started. We get them going, and they will catch fire.”

“People from away and locally all seem to say it’s the best pizza they’ve ever eaten, and I attribute that to the flavor of freshly-milled grain that comes from right up the road at the gristmill,” said Heather Kerner, Founder and CEO of The Good Crust.

You will also be able to pick up fresh dough or pizza on weekends from the site.

We are also told there are new products in development.

