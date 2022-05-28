Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases down slightly in Maine Saturday

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says 166 people are in the hospital with coronavirus that’s down two from Friday.

16 people are in critical care, that’s also down one.

Four people remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 480 new cases of the virus Saturday.

There is also a new reported death out of York County.

To date, 2,346 people have died from COVID-19 in Maine.

More than 2,500 new vaccinations were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

