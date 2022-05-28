Community Connector to discontinue Saturday schedule beginning June 18

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Community Connector bus service will soon be discontinuing its Saturday schedule.

The City says this is due to an ongoing driver shortage.

Beginning June 18 until further notice, the Community Connector will no longer run fixed route or ADA paratransit service on Saturdays.

The City said it recognizes this causes an inconvenience for those who use the service, but by doing this, it prevents one neighborhood or community from being adversely impacted.

They hope the change is temporary.

Potential applicants are encouraged to visit bangormaine.gov/employ for job opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.