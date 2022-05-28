Bucksport Garden Club sells plants and pies for charity

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Plants and pies were on sale in Bucksport Saturday.

The Bucksport Garden Club hosted their annual plant and pie sale Saturday morning.

Members baked homemade pies... from the classic apple to a venison mincemeat pie.

All proceeds went towards local food pantries and charities.

The club wants to play a big role in their community by giving back.

“We give a $750 scholarship to the high school for people that are interested in the gardening or horticulture. And being able to give back to the community with our money is very rewarding for us,” said Carol Greene, Bucksport Garden Club.

The Bucksport Garden Club says they love to see new members join their group.

They meet at the Orland Methodist Church on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.

