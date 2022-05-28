Advertisement

America East Baseball Championship matchup set for Saturday

Binghamton will face UMass Lowell
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It’s down to the final two teams in the running for the America East Baseball Championship and a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Binghamton will face UMass Lowell(WABI)

No. 2 Binghamton and No. 4 UMass Lowell started the day in the winner’s bracket. The Bearcats defeated the River Hawks, 8-5, to make Saturday’s championship round.

The loss sent Lowell to the loser’s bracket, where it would await the winner of an earlier-round elimination game between No. 1 Maine and No. 3 NJIT.

The Highlanders handed the Black Bears their second-straight upset loss and eliminating the top seed, 9-7.

NJIT and UMass Lowell battled for the final spot in the conference title matchup, with Binghamton awaiting the winner.

The River Hawks scored in six of nine innings to defeat the Highlanders, 13-8.

Saturday’s championship action is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Binghamton can win the America East title with one win, but Lowell will have to beat the Bearcats twice in the double-elimination format to claim the crown. An “if necessary” second game would be played after a short break.

