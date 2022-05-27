UMaine economist expects booming spending this summer

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - As we head into the holiday weekend, is the high cost of everything curbing your plans for not only this weekend, but beyond?

TV5 spoke with an local economist about what lies ahead.

“I would be very surprised if the economy wasn’t borderline booming over the summer,” said Philip Trostel, a professor of economics at the University of Maine.

“To be specific, there were obviously the stimulus packages that were passed to try to put more money into people’s hands, but also there was a tremendous increase in the money supply by the Federal Reserve.”

Trostel says that increase in money pumped into the economy is one of the drivers, even with near record inflation rates.

“As prices are going up, it doesn’t make sense to keep your wealth in the form of money, right? If the inflation rate is 8%, that is essentially the real value of your assets going down at 8% per year. It’s a little bit like an ice cream cone that’s melting in the sun. You need to spend it before its value goes down. You need to, you know, eat your ice cream before it all melts away.”

On Friday afternoon, a steady flow of traffic could be seen heading onto Route 1A, a known tourist path.

“We haven’t been able to travel as freely as we would like for quite a while,” he explained. “So, all the things that you’ve been talking about, house prices going up, eventually those things trickle into more spending. You know, if I had a house that I bought for $200,000 and it sells for $400,000, I’m going to feel like I’m wealthier than I was before, and so, I’m going to spend more because I’m wealthier than I was before.”

Some families have seen cost of living salary increases. There are others yet to reap those benefits and may opt to stay closer to home amid the soaring costs of things like monthly rent.

For others, two years of living in a pandemic have put things into perspective.

“So what this is suggesting to me is that people are like, hey, life’s too short. I, you know, I’m kind of close to retirement age, I was thinking I was gonna work until I’m 68 or 70. I’ll just go ahead and stop working now. I think we’ve seen that type of behavior quite a bit in response to the pandemic. I mean, when people are dying, you know, what are you waiting for?”

