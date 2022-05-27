Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two school systems in the region took precautions today after reports of threats.

SAD 41 schools in Milo, Brownville and Lagrange closed for the day.

The superintendent tells us a student was overheard by a teacher yesterday making a comment about another student and a possible threat to the school today.

After investigating, they determined the threat wasn’t serious, but the superintendent says they closed as a precaution and out of respect for the fear people have right now due to recent national events.

In the Lincoln area, RSU 67 posted they had all exterior doors and grounds secured due to a potential threat made yesterday.

When school officials became aware of that this morning, they contacted Lincoln Police who were on-site immediately.

The district posted all students and staff were safe.

