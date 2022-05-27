Storms North & West Tonight. Another Round Statewide Saturday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will fill back in across the region for the rest of the evening. A stalled out warm front to our north will continue to bring scattered showers across northern Maine. There will be a chance of showers & thunderstorms late this evening associated with a disturbance moving in from our west. This will bring the threat of strong to isolated severe storms across parts of norther & western Maine. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk of severe weather for these locations. Main hazards with these storms will be damaging winds, small hail & heavy rainfall. The potential for storms will decrease closer to the Interstate and coastline. Areas of fog expected to develop over Downeast locations and lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. The Bangor region should remain dry this evening.

Clouds remain for Saturday. There will be scattered showers during the morning which will bring the Bangor area and the coastline a chance of moisture. Showers will remain on & off through the early afternoon before a cold front will pass. This will bring a chance of showers & thunderstorms with some of the storms potentially reaching severe criteria. The best chance will be for locations on either side of I-95. Storms will begin to develop by early afternoon over northern Maine and will track eastwards into Bangor by mid to late afternoon. The Bangor area will see the best chance of storms from about 3-7 PM. Hazards with a few of these storms will include heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. Conditions will be humid until the cold front passes, dew points will reach the low 60s. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s & 70s. Once the front clears, the humidity will drop, winds shift out of the WNW and skies will be clearing Saturday evening into early Sunday.

Storms develop in the mountains first then push towards the coast by late afternoon/early evening. Hazards include heavy rain & strong wind gusts. (WABI)

Rainfall totals from tonight through Saturday evening will be greatest across northern Maine. Parts of Aroostook County is expected to see upwards of 1-2″ of rain. Totals will taper off as you go southwards. From Greenville/Millinocket southwards to Dover-Foxcroft/Lincoln, 0.5″ to 1″ of rain is expected. Southwards to the Interstate 0.25″ to 0.5″ and then south of I-95 will see less than 0.25″ or rain.

High pressure will build in for Sunday & Monday. Drier, brighter, and warmer conditions are expected for both days. Sunday will have mostly sunny skies with highs along the coast in the 60s and inland areas will get close to 80°.

Memorial Day looks similar to Sunday. A mixture of sun & clouds with mild temperatures expected. Highs for inland areas will be slightly warmer and will have a better chance of hitting 80°. Along the coast, 60s and low 70s are expected. Watching a back door cold front that could bring light showers over the north Monday night.

Mostly dry and above seasonable highs continue into the middle part of next week. There will be some weak disturbances that move through and could bring the chance of isolated storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with the threat of storms over the north & west. Areas of fog possible along the coast. Lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. SW wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered showers in the morning followed by afternoon storms as a cold front passes. Still humid until the front passes with highs in the 60s & 70s. SW wind 10-20 mph turning out of the WNW once the front passes. Skies will clear into the evening.

SUNDAY: Trending drier with more sunshine. Highs in the 60s along the coast and inland areas well into the 70s and low 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s along the coast and 70s & 80s inland. A few evening showers possible over northern areas.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s & 70s.

THRURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

