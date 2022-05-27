Sen. King, “Joe Biden doesn’t control the price of gasoline.”

WASHINGTON, DC (WABI) - According to the website Gas Buddy, the cheapest gallon of gas you can find in Maine on Friday is at the Walmart or BJs in Auburn.

That’s going to cost you 4.47 a gallon.

Gas prices are a point of contention with just about anyone you speak with.

We asked Senator Angus King about where things stand.

King says it’s unfair to blame the current administration for what’s going on.

He says prices are a result of worldwide events like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“Joe Biden doesn’t control the price of gasoline,” King said. “Oil is a worldwide commodity. The price is set on the world stage, and that determines where the price of gasoline is in the United States. I looked it up to do some research the other night. There are 105 countries in the world, including pretty much all the countries in Europe, that we think of as contemporaries, Germany, UK, France, Spain, and then places like South Korea and Japan. 105 countries who have higher gas prices than we do on a on dollar per gallon basis.”

King has long been a proponent of renewable energy.

He says if that’s the direction the country wants to go in, it will take decades to build up the infrastructure and to make it sustainable.

