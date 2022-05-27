Advertisement

Sen. King, “Joe Biden doesn’t control the price of gasoline.”

Senator Angus King on gas prices in United States.
Senator Angus King on gas prices in United States.(Source: WWNY)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WABI) - According to the website Gas Buddy, the cheapest gallon of gas you can find in Maine on Friday is at the Walmart or BJs in Auburn.

That’s going to cost you 4.47 a gallon.

Gas prices are a point of contention with just about anyone you speak with.

We asked Senator Angus King about where things stand.

King says it’s unfair to blame the current administration for what’s going on.

He says prices are a result of worldwide events like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“Joe Biden doesn’t control the price of gasoline,” King said. “Oil is a worldwide commodity. The price is set on the world stage, and that determines where the price of gasoline is in the United States. I looked it up to do some research the other night. There are 105 countries in the world, including pretty much all the countries in Europe, that we think of as contemporaries, Germany, UK, France, Spain, and then places like South Korea and Japan. 105 countries who have higher gas prices than we do on a on dollar per gallon basis.”

King has long been a proponent of renewable energy.

He says if that’s the direction the country wants to go in, it will take decades to build up the infrastructure and to make it sustainable.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish
Waldo County Sheriff
Name of juvenile accused of murder after Brooks shooting released

Latest News

Expert expects big spending summer amid high costs of living.
UMaine economist expects booming spending this summer
Consumers find slightly lower lobster prices as summer nears
Friday's ceremony honored and remembered the names of greeters and greeter service dogs who...
Maine Troop Greeters honor fallen friends in brick dedication ceremony
Families enjoy night at the Cole Land Transportation Museum
Families enjoy night at the Cole Land Transportation Museum